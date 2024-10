New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested a man and seized 4 kgs of heroin from him, officials on Monday said.

The police said seized contraband was bought from Manipur.

"We recently arrested Animesh Sarkar from Mayur Vihar and seized 4 kgs of heroin from his possession," they said in a statement said.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he is a member of a syndicate involved in drug trafficking from Myanmar to different parts of India, it said. PTI BM NB