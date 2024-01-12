4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Amritsar, Jan 12 (PTI) Four people travelling in a car were killed while one was seriously injured when their vehicle collided with a truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place at Harike Bypass on the Amritsar-Bathinda national highway as the visibility was very poor due to fog, they said.

The five people travelling in the car had gone to Amritsar for pilgrimage and they began their return journey late at night from Amritsar to Guru Har Sahai in Ferozpur district, police said.

The driver was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, they said.