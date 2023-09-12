4 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, Sep 12 (PTI) Four people were killed and one was injured after their jeep collided with a bus in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The accident occurred near Lakhowali under the Hanumangarh town police station area.

The deceased were identified as Nandram Jat (70), Neetu Jat (60), Deepu Jat (13) and Arjun Jat (40), police said. The injured is being treated at the district hospital, they said. The bodies will be handed over to family members after postmortem on Wednesday. PTI SDA ANB ANB