4 killed, 12 injured as passenger van overturns following tyre burst in Ranchi

Ranchi, Oct 30 (PTI) Four people were killed and 12 others injured as a passenger van overturned following a tyre burst in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on Thursday, police said.

The incident happened at Gosaindih in the Bundu police station area, around 45 km from the state capital, they said.

Sixteen people were travelling in the van to a rally organised by tribal groups in Tau Ground in Bundu when the accident happened, they added.

The injured were admitted to the Bundu sub-division hospital, police said.