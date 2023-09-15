4 killed, 2 injured after car falls into river in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi, Sept 15 (PTI) Three women and a 51-year-old man were killed and two people injured on Friday after their car fell into the Bhagirathi river here after being hit by a boulder, officials said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Laldhang on Gangotri national highway when the car was on its way to Dwari village in Bhatwari area of Uttarkashi district, the disaster control room here said.

A boulder falling from the hillside hit the car and the vehicle went tumbling down into the Bhagirathi river flowing several hundred feet below, it said.

Six people were on board the vehicle at the time of the accident, the control room said.

Advertisment

Three persons died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries during treatment at a hospital, it said.

The injured including the driver are undergoing treatment at Uttarkashi district hospital, it said.

The deceased were identified as Indra Devi (51), Asha Devi (41), Durga Devi (58) and Karna Lal.

Driver Aditya Singh (26) and Ludar Singh were injured in the accident. PTI COR ALM NB