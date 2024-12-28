4 killed, 2 injured in separate road accidents in MP

Bhopal, Dec 28 (PTI) Four men were killed and two others suffered injuries in separate road accidents in Sehore and Katni districts of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

Vinand Gyanchand (20) and his cousin Ajay Ghasiram Verma (25) were crushed to death by a truck when they were returning home in Kothari village of Sehore district, Ashta area Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Akash Amalkar told PTI.

The truck driver fled from the spot, located around 25 km from the district headquarters, but was caught within a few minutes, he said.

The victims' bodies were sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, Amalkar said.

Advertisment

The process to register a case against the driver was on and investigation was underway, he added.

In the second accident, drivers of two trucks were killed after their vehicles collided on Katni-Damoh road, about 33 km off the Katni district headquarters, Rithi police station inspector Rajendra Mishra told PTI.

The accident occurred around 4 am, he said.

Advertisment

Both the drivers - Vijay Anjana (34) and Nikhil Yadav (19) - died on the spot, he said, adding that their assistants were injured in the accident and have been admitted to a hospital. PTI CORS LAL NP