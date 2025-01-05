4 killed, 2 missing after vehicle falls into river in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 5 (PTI) Four people were killed after their vehicle skidded off the road, rolled down a hill and fell into a river in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

Two persons, including the driver, are missing and a rescue operation is underway. The accident took place in the Paddar area, a police official said.

Police did not immediately identify the vehicle.

Udhampur MP and Union minister Jitendra Singh expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident.

"Saddened to learn just now that 4 of the passengers travelling in the vehicle have been found dead on the spot. Two other persons, including the driver, are not traced as yet. My sincere condolences to the bereaved families," he said in a post on X.

The minister said he contacted Deputy Commissioner, Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan immediately after receiving the report about the accident.

"Rescue teams have been put into action. I am regularly receiving the updates," he said.