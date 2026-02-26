4 killed, 25 injured as goods van overturns in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

Raigarh (Chhattisgarh), Feb 26 (PTI) Four persons were killed and 25 others injured after a mini goods van overturned in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Kapu-Khamhar road on Wednesday night when the victims were returning from a family function, Sub Divisional Officer of Police, Dharamjaigarh area, Siddhant Tiwari said.

Nearly 30 persons from Bangursuta village in the Chhal police station area had gone to attend an engagement ceremony in the Gosipodi area, he said.

On the way back, the speeding van overturned, leaving two persons dead on the spot. Two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment at the Raigarh Medical College hospital on Thursday, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Kalaram Rathia (60), Sattar Singh Sidar (60), Neeraj Singh (65) and Ijbal Singh (50), all residents of Bangursuta village, he said.

Twenty-five persons were injured, with eight reported to be in critical condition. The injured persons were admitted to Raigarh Medical College and Dharamjaigarh Hospital for treatment.

The police seized the damaged vehicle and registered a case against the driver. An investigation into the incident is underway, the official said. PTI COR TKP GK