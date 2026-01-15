4 killed, 3 injured as truck hits pickup van in Jharkhand's Gumla

Gumla, Jan 15 (PTI) Four people were killed and three others injured after a truck hit a pickup van in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident happened around 5.30 am on National Highway 43 near Bhadgaon area in the Bharno police station area, they said.

"Three people died on the spot, while one person succumbed to his injuries during treatment in the hospital," SP Haris Bin Zaman told PTI.

The conditions of the two injured persons are serious, and they have been referred to Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment, he said.

The pickup van, on which 'tilkut' sellers from Ranchi were travelling, was hit by the truck from the rear, police said.

The identities of the deceased are being ascertained, they said.