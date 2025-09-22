4 killed, 3 injured as unidentified vehicle rams into stationary SUV in UP's Prayagraj

Prayagraj, Sep 22 (PTI) At least four people were killed and three injured when an unidentified vehicle rammed into a stationary SUV on the Kanpur-Varanasi Highway here on Monday, police said.

The accident took place near Bigahiya village in the Ganga Nagar area, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat told PTI.

The SUV had broken down and was parked on the roadside. While four of its occupants were sleeping in front of it, three women were resting inside when the accident occurred, police said.

Gunawat said those killed have been identified as Suresh Saini, Suresh Bajpai, his wife, and Ramsagar Awasthi, all residents of Kanpur. Three people injured in the accident have been hospitalised.

A 60-year-old passenger, Prem Narayan, had a narrow escape and later identified the victims, the DCP said, adding that efforts are on to trace the driver of the erring vehicle.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the deaths and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief measures.