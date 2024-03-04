4 killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Ramban

Banihal/Jammu: Four people were killed and three injured when an SUV carrying them skidded off the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Monday, official sources said.

Advertisment

The car, which was on its way from Ukhrall to Maligam, skidded off due to slippery road conditions and fell into a gorge near Maligam, they said.

The locals rushed to the spot and rescued the victims, the police said.

The SUV driver Sajjad Ahmad and three passengers -- Abdul Wahid Bali, Aanayatullah, and Mohammad Ayoub Bali lost their lives in the incident, they said.

The three persons injured in the accident were shifted to a hospital, they added.