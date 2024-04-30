4 killed, 34 injured as bus rams into truck

Nashik, Apr 30 (PTI) Four passengers, including a teenage boy and a woman, were killed and 34 others injured after a state-run bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck in Nashik district of Maharashtra on Tuesday, police said.

Nine of the injured persons are in a serious condition, they said.

The incident involving the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus occurred close to Aher Vasti near Chandwad town in the district on the Mumbai-Agra National Highway around 9.45 am, they said.

"The bus was on its way to Nashik city from Bhusawal in neighbouring Jalgaon district when the left side of the bus crashed into the truck while trying to overtake it. Almost half the portion of the left side of the bus was damaged in the accident," a police official said.

"There were around 45 passengers in the bus. Four of them lost their lives in the accident, while 34 others were injured. The condition of nine of them is stated to be serious," he said.

The injured persons are being treated at the Chandwad government hospital and other private hospitals, the police said.

Two of the four deceased are men, while two others are a 14-year-old boy and a woman, they said. PTI DC COR MVG NP