4 killed, 6 injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jun 1 (PTI) Four people have been killed and six others injured in road accidents in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Dausa districts, police said on Saturday.

Two brothers -- Suresh Garg (42) and Mangilal Garg (45) -- were killed in Chittorgarh after their van rammed into a parked truck near Nagari village on the Chittorgarh-Kota highway, they said.

Five members of their family, including three children, were injured in the accident, SHO Bassi police station Jayesh Patidar said. They were residents of Hita village of Udaipur district's Bhinder area. The injured were admitted to a hospital in Chittorgarh, police said.

In Dausa district, a man and a woman died and their son was seriously injured after their car hit a truck from behind, police said. They were on their way to the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

The accident happened on the Delhi-Mumbai Express Highway near Anantwada village in Dausa district's Bandikui area.

SHO Bandikui police station Surendra Malik said an ambulance reached the spot of the accident and they were taken to the Dausa District Hospital.

Rajesh Awasthi (58) and his wife Farah Awasthi (55) died. Their son Divyank Awasthi (22), who was driving the car, was injured, he said.

Police said the family hailed from Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. Divyank works at a private company in Gurugram in Haryana, they said. The family was going to Ujjain from Gurugram. PTI AG ANB ANB