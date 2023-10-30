4 killed, 7 injured as SUV collides with bus in Assam's Goalpara

Goalpara, Oct 30 (PTI) Four people were killed and seven others injured in a collision between an SUV and a bus in Assam's Goalpara district on Monday, police said.

The accident happened on National Highway 17 in Gulianpara area of the district, they said.

The bus was going from Guwahati to Goalpara, while the SUV was coming from the opposite direction, they added.

All the deceased were travelling in the SUV. While the driver of the SUV died on the spot, two passengers succumbed while undergoing treatment at the Rongjuli primary health centre. Another passenger died while being taken to Guwahati for treatment as his condition was critical, police said.

Two other persons with serious injuries were sent to Guwahati, while the rest were being treated at the Goalpara Civil Hospital. Among those injured was a person riding a scooter that was passing through the spot.