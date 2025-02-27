4 killed, 7 injured as truck rams into tempo in Bihar

Ara (Bihar), Feb 27 (PTI) At least four people were killed and seven others were injured when a speeding truck rammed into a stationary tempo in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased include three women, identified as Suhagan Devi (50), Subhagya Devi (65), Siratiya Devi (65), and a boy, 12-year-old Ajeet Kumar.

"The accident took place on the Ara-Buxar highway near Shahpur Bazar, in Ara, the district headquarters, when a speeding truck rammed into a parked tempo.

"While four persons, including three women and a boy, died on the spot, seven others sustained injuries. All the injured have been taken to the nearest government hospital, where they are undergoing treatment and their condition is stated to be stable," Bhojpur Superintendent of Police Raj told PTI.

The truck driver fled the spot, leaving behind the vehicle, he added.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, the SP added.