4 killed after being run over by vehicle in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Nov 5 (PTI) Four people, including two women and a child, were killed after being run over by a vehicle in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred early on Tuesday on the Gola-Rajrappa Road in Bhubhai village when a group of people were celebrating the Sohrai festival and a four-wheeler ran them over, a senior officer said.

“When they were celebrating the festival, the four-wheeler hit them. Two women, a child and a 55-year-old man were killed on the spot,” Gola Police Station in-charge Abhishek Prasad told PTI.

Locals caught the driver of the vehicle and allegedly beat him, he said.

The driver was admitted to a hospital, while the bodies of the four deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations, the officer added. PTI CORR SAN SAN BDC