4 killed after car hits a truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa

Garhwa, Jan 12 (PTI) At least four persons were killed after their four-wheeler hit a truck in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened at the Bel Champa area late on Sunday night, they said.

"All four bodies were retrieved from the damaged car by using a gas cutter. The impact of the crash was so huge that the four-wheeler went out of control and dashed into a house located on the roadside," Garhwa police station's in-charge Sunil Kumar Tiwari said.

The bodies have been sent to the hospital for post-mortem, and the matter is being investigated, he said. PTI COR SAN NAM SOM