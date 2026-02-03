4 killed after scooter, hit by car, rams into truck in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur, Feb 3 (PTI) Four men were killed after a car hit a scooter from behind, causing it to crash into a stationary truck on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway near Mukerian here early Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Ram Nagar Colony. All four scooter riders died on the spot, while the car driver sustained minor injuries, police said.

The deceased have not been identified yet.

Local residents caught the car driver, a resident of Mukerian, and handed him over to police, officials said.

The bodies were sent to a mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said. PTI COR SUN RHL