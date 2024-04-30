4 killed as bus falls off Yercaud ghat road

Salem (Tamil Nadu), Apr 30 (PTI) Four people were killed and 15 sustained injuries when a private bus fell off the 11th hairpin bend at Yercaud ghat road on Tuesday evening, police said.

Many of those injured passengers were construction workers who were returning home, they said.

Police and also the villagers rushed to the spot, pulled out the passengers trapped inside the bus and helped them reach the Salem government hospital for treatment.

The Salem-bound bus was descending the ghat road when the driver lost control of the vehicle all of a sudden at the 11th hairpin bend and the bus fell off the ghat road, they added. PTI JSP ROH