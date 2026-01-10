4 killed as car collides with bus due to fog in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Jan 10 (PTI) Four men were killed and one was injured after the car they were travelling in collided with a Punjab Roadways bus on the Hoshiarpur-Dasuya road here on Saturday morning, police said.

The accident occurred due to poor visibility caused by dense fog, the police said.

The deceased were identified as Sukhwinder, Sushil Kumar, Brij Kumar and Arun Kumar, all residents of the Chalet village in Himachal Pradesh.

The injured, identified as Amit Kumar of the same village, was admitted to the Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur for treatment.

Station House Officer of Hariana Sub-inspector Kiran Singh said the five men were travelling to Amritsar airport. "As the car reached near Dosarka, the driver could not notice the bus due to dense fog, leading to the collision," he said. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK