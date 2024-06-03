4 killed as CNG car catches fire in UP

Meerut, Jun 2 (PTI) Four people were killed when their CNG car caught fire here on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Kamlesh Bahadur told PTI, "Four people travelling in a car from Delhi were burnt alive in Jani Police station at around 9 pm." Police are yet to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

"The car had a CNG kit fitted in it. The cause of the fire is still not clear. Efforts are being made to identify the deceased and to reach out to their families," said the officer. PTI COR CDN RHL