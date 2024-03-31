4 killed as mini-truck overturns in Bihar's Ara

Ara, Mar 31 (PTI) Four labourers were killed as a mini-truck on which they were travelling overturned in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened on the Patna-Buxar Highway at Rani Sagar Crossing in Shahpur police station area of Ara town in the early hours, they said.

"Among those killed were three women. Over a dozen people were also injured in the accident," District Magistrate Raj Kumar said.

"The police immediately reached the spot, and admitted the injured to the nearest government hospital," he added.

Efforts are underway to ascertain the identity of the deceased, Kumar said.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep sorrow over the incident.

"My heartfelt condolences to the families. May God give their families the strength to bear this loss," he said in a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office. PTI CORR PKD SOM