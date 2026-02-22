4 killed as speeding car crashes into truck in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Feb 22 (PTI) Four people were killed when their speeding car rammed into a truck from behind here on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway under the Chechat police station around 2.30 pm, police said.

According to police, the speeding car, a Brezza, crashed into the truck from behind, killing all its four occupants -- Shreshth Vajpayee (21), Priyanjul Chaturvedi (36) and Ankush Dubey (25) and Ashutosh Pratap Singh (20), all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies have been kept at a mortuary in Ramganjmandi town for the post-mortem, which will be conducted once the family members of the deceased arrive, police said.