4 killed as SUV collides with container truck in Maharashtra's Bhandara district

Bhandara: Four persons were killed after an SUV collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.45 pm on Sunday when the SUV with five occupants, including the driver, was heading towards Nagpur from Balaghat, a senior official told a news agency.

He said the SUV was trying to overtake a vehicle when it collided head-on with a container truck.

Four occupants of the vehicle died, while the driver sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the official said.

The police have registered a first information report (FIR), and further investigations are underway, he said.