4 killed by speeding truck on expressway in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Four women were killed and two others injured when a speeding truck ran over them on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, police said. The accident took place today near Ghata Nainwadi village, they said. The victims were returning to Chimanpura in Lalsot from a temple. They had stepped down from a tractor and were walking on foot when a truck coming from Bonli hit them, Mitrapura SHO Naresh Poswal said. The deceased were identified as Lali Devi, 45, and her daughter Chaina Meena, 20, of Vijaypura in Dausa district, and Uganti, 30, and Dholi Devi, 35, both residents of Chimanpura in Lalsot.

Two people injured were admitted to the Lalsot district hospital, police said. The truck was seized, and a search for the driver who fled the spot was on, Poswal said.

According to police, about a dozen people were returning from the Beejasan Mata temple and had got down from a tractor-trolley near a culvert when the accident occurred.