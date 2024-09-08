4 killed in accidents due to traffic violations in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad (UP), Sep 8 (PTI) Four men were killed in separate road accidents here on Sunday due to violation of traffic rules, police said.

In one incident, two men riding a scooter on the New Link Road near the Meerut Road intersection were involved in a fatal collision.

They attempted a U-turn near the Jal Nigam T-point, leading to a head-on collision with an oncoming bus. Shushil Kumar (45) of Khoda and his pillion rider, Chander (46) of New Kondli Extension Colony in Delhi, died instantly. The pillion rider was not wearing a helmet, police said.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Traffic Police Piyush Kumar Singh, the bus involved in the accident has been seized by Vijay Nagar police but the driver fled the scene.

In another accident on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway (DME), two men died in the Masuri police station area when a truck rammed into another truck parked on the wrong side of the road.

Truck driver, Sunil Kumar (40) of Incholi, Meerut, was checking the air pressure of his parked vehicle when it was hit by another truck, police said.

Sunil died at the scene and the driver of the other truck, Sachin (29) from Kithore, Meerut, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed at District Combined Hospital, Sanjay Nagar, the officer said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY