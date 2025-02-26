4 killed in car accident in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) Four people were killed and five others injured after a car rammed into a house near Baburaha turn on the Ayodhya-Prayagraj highway in Rajgarh village here, police said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (City) Shiv Narayan Baish stated that the accident occurred around 2:30 am when a car went out of control and crashed into a house, injuring nine people, including the occupants of the vehicle and the house's residents.

All of them were admitted to the hospital, where four -- Raju Singh (25) of Chainpur Madhaura, Bihar; Abhishek Kumar Singh (24) of Chhapra, Bihar; Saurabh (26) of Raigarh, Jharkhand; and the driver, Abhishek Ojha (30) -- succumbed to their injuries.

Police said the seven car occupants were returning from the Kumbh Mela and were en route to Ayodhya for a pilgrimage.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and further investigation is underway, police said.