4 killed in head-on collision between lorry, pickup vehicles

Raichur (K'nataka), Jan 20 (PTI) Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a truck and two pickup vehicles near Boodiwal Cross in Sindhanur taluk of Raichur district on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased were travelling in two pickup vehicles and died on the spot, the police said. The identities of the victims are yet to be established, they said.

According to the police, the two pickup vehicles were moving one behind the other, carrying sheep, when a truck coming from the opposite direction crashed into them.

The pickup vehicles were headed towards Ballari, coming from Sindhanur.

The sheep being transported in both pickup vehicles also died in the crash that completely mangled completely the two vehicles.