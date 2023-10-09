4 killed in mudslide in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills

Shillong, Oct 9 (PTI) Four members of a family were killed in Meghalaya's West Jaintia Hills district when a mudslide triggered by incessant rainfall destroyed their home, police said on Munday.

The incident took place at Pynthor Langtein in Thadlaskein block around 20 km away from Jowai the district headquarters town on Sunday, they said.

A senior district official told PTI that incessant rainfall in the district for the past three days is suspected to have triggered the mudslide.

He said mud and debris had fallen on top of the house killing the four instantly and also destroying everything inside the house.

The bodies of Diangki Phawa (31), his wife Pynjanai Ryngkhlem (25) and two children - Edify (6) and Wiladaroi (3) were retrieved on Sunday and shifted to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem. PTI JOP RG