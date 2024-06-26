4 killed in pharma factory fire in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara

Jaipur, Jun 26 (PTI) Four people have died and 10 more were injured in a fire at a factory in Rajasthan's Khairthal-Tijara district, police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tijara) Shivraj Singh said the fire broke out at the factory in the Bhiwadi area on Tuesday evening. One person was found dead and 10 injured people were rescued, he said.

After the flames were doused, three more bodies were found, he added.

Two bodies have been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem examination and two are in the process of being retrieved, Singh said.

He said the factory was owned by a pharmaceutical company and was located in the Khushkehda industrial area.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, the police officer said.

Those injured are under treatment at the district hospital. PTI SDA IJT IJT