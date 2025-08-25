4 killed in road accident in Haryana's Kaithal

Kaithal, Aug 25 (PTI) Four persons were killed and three individuals sustained serious injuries after the vehicle they were travelling in collided with a Haryana Roadways bus near Kyodak village here on Monday, the police said.

The passengers of the pickup vehicle were travelling from Bathinda in Punjab to a gurdwara in Pehowa in Kurukshetra when the accident occurred.

As they reached the village, their vehicle collided with the bus, which was travelling from Adampur to Chandigarh.

Four occupants of the vehicle died while three suffered injuries, the police added.

The injured were brought to the Civil Hospital in Kaithal, after which they were referred to the PGIMER in Chandigarh. PTI COR CHS MPL MPL