4 killed in road accident in J'khand

Medininagar (Jharkhand), May 7 (PTI) At least four people were killed and four others injured in a collision, involving a truck, a car, and a motorcycle, in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 3 am in the Basdiha locality on the Panki-Medininagar road, a senior officer said.

Lesliganj sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Manoj Kumar Jha stated that the "car collided head-on with a truck, and a motorcycle was subsequently caught in the impact of the accident".

"Of the six victims, two occupants of the car and two on the motorcycle were killed," Jha said, adding that the injured were taken to a hospital.

An investigation is underway, he said.