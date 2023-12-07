4 killed in road accident in Karnataka

Raichur (KTK), Dec 7 (PTI) Four people were killed while another was grievously injured after the mini truck they were travelling in collided head-on with a lorry near the taluk headquarters town of Sindhanur in this district on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The mini truck's driver was among the dead.

According to police, the accident occurred when the victims, who were from the same village, were on their way to attend a function.

The injured person is undergoing treatment.

The lorry driver, who fled from the spot, has been identified and efforts are being made to nab him, they said. PTI AMP RS SDP ROH