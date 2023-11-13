4 killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Gangapur City

Jaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Four men were killed and two others injured when the car they were travelling in collided with a roadways bus in Bamanwas Police Station area of Gangapur City district on Monday.

The car collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus coming from Dausa near a petrol pump in Piplai village, Assistant Sub Inspector Suresh Chandra said.

The deceased were identified as Hariom Gurjar, 20, Vikram Gurjar, 22, Muniraj Gurjar, 21, and Surendra Gurjar, 34.

The two others who sustained some serious injuries were referred to a hospital in Jaipur, the ASI said. PTI AG VN VN