4 killed in road accident in TN

Chennai, May 16 (PTI) Four people were killed and about 20 others injured in a multiple collision involving an omni bus, lorry and a state government bus at Maduranthakam, in the suburbs of Chennai, police said on Thursday.

The driver of the omni bus coming to Chennai lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a lorry at Pookkathurai on the national highway in Maduranthakam in the small hours today.

A state government bus which was trailing crashed into the omni bus, they said.

Four people died instantly and about twenty people, mostly passengers who were injured in the mishap, were shifted to the Chengalpattu government hospital for treatment, they added. PTI JSP ROH