Kannauj (UP), Aug 9 (PTI) Four people were killed and one more was injured after their vehicle rammed into a stationary truck on the Ghaziabad-Kanpur Greenfield Highway here on Friday, police said.

The accident happened around 7 am near Junaidpur village in the Gursahaiganj area. The truck was parked on the service road of the highway, Gursahaiganj Station House Officer (SHO) Alok Dubey said.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained, he added. PTI COR NAV OZ ANB ANB