4 killed in separate road accidents in Haridwar

Haridwar, Oct 2 (PTI) Four people were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district on Monday, police said.

In Jwalapur area, a bus carrying tourists from West Bengal hit a tractor-trolley from behind on the Delhi-Haridwar National Highway at around 5 am, Senior Sub Inspector Santosh Semwal said.

The tractor-trolley overturned, he said, adding that Mansab and his son Adnan, from Haridwar’s Ibrahimpur village, were injured in the accident.

The duo was rushed to a hospital and were declared dead, he said.

Both the vehicles have been seized and a case is being registered against the bus driver on the complaint of the family members, Semwal said.

In another incident in Sidcul area, Rohit and his maternal uncle Ravikumar, from UP’s Saharanpur district, were killed on the spot after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor trolley in Rasulpur Tongia, Sidcul police station in-charge Naresh Rathore said.

On the complaint of Rohit's brother Shubham, a case has been registered against the tractor driver who fled from the spot after the incident, he said.

The bodies were handed over to the family members after a post-mortem. PTI COR ALM NB