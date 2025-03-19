4 killed in separate road mishaps in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Mar 19 (PTI) Four persons were killed in three separate accidents in Odisha on Wednesday, police said.

A report from Begunia in Khurda district said a couple died on the spot after their vehicle collided with a bus near Pichukuli Adarsha Vidyalaya on Khurda-Bolangir National Highway 57.

The couple was on their way to Bhubaneswar when the accident occurred, police said. Two passengers of the bus, which was en route from the state capital to Nayagarh, sustained injuries.

In another accident at Kaithakhandi Square in Ganjam district's Digapahandi, the headmaster of Madhuban School, Kuresh Patra, died after his bike collided with a bus. He was on his way to school when the incident occurred, police added.

In another accident, a person was killed and several others were injured when a bus overturned near Tara village under Nabarangpur police station limits.

The bus carrying 50 passengers was travelling from Raighar to Jeypore when one of its rear tyres burst, causing it to overturn, police added. PTI AAM AAM MNB