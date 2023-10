Chennai, Oct 4 (PTI) Four people were killed in an explosion in a cracker shop in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the victims were involved in packing crackers.

Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the deaths.

Four others were undergoing treatment for injuries.

In a statement here, the CM announced Rs 3 lakh each as relief to the kin of the deceased. PTI SA SA ROH