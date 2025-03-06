4 killed in two road accidents in Bengal''s Malda

Malda (WB), Mar 6 (PTI) Four people were killed and four others injured in two road accidents in West Bengal's Malda district on Thursday, police said.

One of the two accidents occurred around 5 am when a speeding vehicle hit a battery-operated rickshaw, commonly known as toto, on National Highway-512 in Hiyaghar area in Gajol, a senior officer said.

"Three persons died on the spot and one was injured in the accident," he said.

Upon receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and recovered the bodies, while the injured were referred to Malda Medical College and Hospital as his condition was stated to be critical, the officer said.

The deceased, who were on their way to Gajol when the accident took place, hailed from Deotala area, he said, adding that they were involved in the trading of fish and vegetables. The injured was identified as Nijamuddin Seikh (55), and the deceased were Lalit Bhuimali (60), Altaf Hosain (42) and Samsuddin Sheikh (60), the officer said.

Efforts are being made to trace the vehicle that hit the toto, he added.

In another accident that took place around 6 am in Narayanpur area in Old Malda, one person was killed and three others were injured after a stone-laden truck hit an earth-moving vehicle and then rammed into a car showroom, another officer said.

The guard of the car showroom died on the spot and three occupants of the earth-moving vehicle were injured, he said. PTI CORR BDC