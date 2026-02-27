4 killed, one injured as trailer truck collides with SUV in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur, Feb 27 (PTI) Four persons were killed and one sustained injuries after a trailer truck veered into the wrong lane and collided with their SUV in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district in the wee hours of Friday, police said.

The fatal accident occurred around 2 am near Sambalpuri village under the Sakri police station limits on the Raipur-Ratanpur Highway, an official said.

The trailer, heading towards Raipur, reportedly lost control, swerved onto the wrong lane and crashed into the SUV coming from the opposite direction, he said.

The impact was so severe that it caused the heavy vehicle to hit another parked trailer before overturning, the official said.

The SUV was left mangled in the collision, trapping all five occupants, four of whom died on the spot, he said.

A police team rushed to the scene, and the victims were extricated from the wreckage using a gas cutter in a two-hour rescue operation, the official said.

He said the deceased victims, Chhatrapal Ratre (37), Vishal Lahre (25), Anmol Lahre (14), Sonu Miri (28), and the injured Prakash Ratre were returning from a 25th wedding anniversary celebration at a nearby dhaba.

The lone survivor sustained critical injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Chhattisgarh Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS) hospital in Bilaspur, the official said.

The trailer driver has been arrested, and a case has been registered, he added.