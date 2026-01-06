4 killed, several injured as pick-up van falls into gorge in Manipur

Churachandpur, Jan 6 (PTI) Four people, including three women, were killed and several others injured after a pick-up van fell into a gorge in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Tuesday, police said.

Around 30-40 people were travelling in the truck, which was hired for a wedding, they said.

The accident happened around 12 pm near the remote Ngaljang village in the Singngat sub-division of the district, they added.

The vehicle could not negotiate a sharp turn and fell into the gorge, police said.

The deceased were identified as Thangmuanmung Khuptong, Hauchiin, Chingngaihsiam and Niangzaniang, they said. PTI CORR SOM