4 labourers buried while digging well in J’khand

Lohardaga (Jharkhand), May 23 (PTI) At least four labourers were buried under the earth while digging a well in Jharkhand’s Lohardaga district on Thursday, police said.

The accident occurred around 11 am in Chitri Ambatoli village under the Senha Police Station area, around 80 km from Jharkhand’s capital Ranchi, when the workers were digging a well, a senior officer said.

The police have started the rescue operation, he said.

“According to villagers, four labourers were buried after a portion of the earth collapsed. Six excavators and other equipment have been deployed for the rescue operation,” Senha Police Station in-charge Vedant Shankar said.

Lohardaga Deputy Commissioner Dr Waghmare Prasad Krishna reached the site and was monitoring the rescue operation, he added. PTI COR SAN BDC