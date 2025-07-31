4 lakh pilgrims visit Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar, Jul 31 (PTI) The number of pilgrims to have paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir crossed the 4 lakh mark on Thursday.

"Baba Amarnath makes the impossible possible. With his blessings, the Holy Yatra today crossed the 4 Lakh figure. I bow to Lord Shiva for this miracle and express my gratitude to everyone involved in making the holy pilgrimage a divine experience for devotees," Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said in a series of posts on X.

Sinha said the high number of pilgrims was testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome all challenges.

"The record number of darshans and arrival of devotees from across the country and the globe is a testament to India's unity and its resolve to overcome the challenges. I am truly thankful to the devotees, who have shown immense faith and strengthened our priceless spiritual heritage," he said.

"This godly expedition is incomparable not because it's arduous and challenging but because it's an inimitable journey into pure bliss. It's a spiritual experience and gives an opportunity to devotees to know themselves and offers deep trust and fills their hearts with infinite gratitude," he added. PTI MIJ RUK RUK