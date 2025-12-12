4 leaders join Assam Cong; Gaurav Gogoi says 'change is in the air'

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi welcomed four leaders into the party on Friday and said that the continued influx of people clearly demonstrates that "change is in the air" in the state.

Gogoi said Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will learn that arrogance ultimately gets defeated.

Two Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leaders -- former MLA Bubul Das and Ashok Kumar Rai -- joined the Congress. Besides them, Gautam Dhonowar, a leader from the tea plantation sector, and another leader from the Lanki Takbi Congress also joined the opposition party.

AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh, told reporters, "The way Himanta Biswa Sarma and the BJP government are governing Assam today is a matter of concern. Mafia rule is taking over the land and plundering Assam. They are destroying Assam's identity." "Frustrated by this, four senior leaders are joining the Indian National Congress," he said, welcoming them to the party fold.

In his remarks, Gogoi said many senior leaders are joining the Congress party every month which reflects that change is in the air in Assam.

He said, "People from all walks of life are joining the Congress." "The youth of Assam are suffering from unemployment. If we want to bring about change, we must focus on industry. Only through industry can we alleviate the problem of unemployment." PTI ASK ASK KSS KSS