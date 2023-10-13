4 maoist couriers held in Telangana

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (PTI) Four people allegedly working as couriers for the banned CPI (Maoist) were arrested in Telangana's Mulugu district and some explosive material seized from them, police said on Friday.

During a vehicle check at Venkatapuram on Thursday, police intercepted two bikes and apprehended the four. Explosive materials and Maoist party literature was found in their bags, an official release said.

During interrogation, the four revealed that they were carrying the Maoist party revolutionary literature and gelatin sticks used in landmines, meant to be delivered to top leaders of banned CPI Maoist group, it said.

A case was registered at Wazeedu police station against the four. PTI VVK VVK ROH