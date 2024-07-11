4 members of a family killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) Four members of a family, including two brothers travelling in a car, died in a road accident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district on Thursday morning, police said.

SHO Govardhan Singh said the accident took place on the Udaipur-Beawar Highway when four members of the family were going from Udaipur to Beawar by car.

He said a tanker full of chemicals went out of control in Mansingh Ka Gudha village and overturned on the car, killing Deenbandhu Upadhyay (40), his brother Purushottam Upadhyay (44), Purushottam's wife Renuka Upadhyay (40) and mother Mansukh Devi (68) on the spot.

He said a truck moving ahead of the tanker lost control, due to which the tanker overturned, adding a case has been registered against the tanker and the truck drivers.