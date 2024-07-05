4 members of interstate drug racket nabbed with 169 gram heroin in Shimla

Shimla, Jul 5 (PTI) The Shimla Police on Friday arrested four members of an interstate gang of drug suppliers after 169 gram heroin (chitta) was recovered from them in Shimla, officials said.

Police said that following a tip off, they intercepted a vehicle (PB02CQ-5374) at Chaulanthi near Sanjauli in Shimla and recovered the contraband from the possession of the four accused: Rahul, Anil, Deepak and Karan, all residents of Amritsar in Punjab.

Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said a case under section 21 (smuggling of drugs) and 29 (abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

He said the accused are members of an interstate gang of drug suppliers, and the value of contraband is estimated to be between Rs 25 to 30 lakhs.

He also said that the Shimla Police has arrested 235 drug peddlers in the past six months and property worth Rs 2 crore is under investigation for their potential link with drug money. PTI COR BPL TIR TIR