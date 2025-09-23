4 members of interstate robbery gang arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Ramgarh, Sep 23 (PTI) Four members of an interstate gang, who were allegedly involved in robbing a jewellery store in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, were arrested on Tuesday, police said.

Two of them hailed from Bihar, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said.

"The criminals had robbed a jewellery store in Ramgarh on September 7. A special investigation team (SIT) was investigating the case, and it assessed over 1,000 CCTV clips. We received a tip-off that they gathered at a place to rob another jewellery store in Bokaro," he said.

"A team was sent to the spot based on the input. Five members of the gang were there, and four of them were caught while one managed to escape on a motorcycle," he added.

Four pistols, 21 live cartridges, three two-wheelers and nine mobile phones were among the items seized in the operation, the SP said.

Those arrested were identified as Rupesh Viswakarma, a resident of Garhwa wanted in 28 cases, Dhiraj Mishra, who hails from Bihar's Buxar and wanted in 14 cases, Rahul Yadav, a resident of Bihar's Aurangabad and wanted in 16 cases, and Saurav Ram, who belongs to Palamu and wanted in 10 cases, he said.

"They are part of an interstate gang that used to target jewellery stores and banks. They robbed several jewellery stores and banks in Jharkhand and Bihar in the last 15 years. They confessed to their crimes during interrogation," he said.