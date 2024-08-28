4 men arrested for chasing girls in Uttarakhand's Haldwani: Police

Haldwani (U'khand), Aug 28 (PTI) Four men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly chasing girls in two cars in Haldwani in Uttarakhand's Nainital district, police said.

Nainital's Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prahlad Narayan Meena took cognisance of the incident and directed police personnel to take immediate action after a video of the purported incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place on the Mukhani road of Haldwani on Tuesday night.

The SSP gave a clear message that such anarchy will not be tolerated and strict action will be taken.

In the video, the men are seen repeatedly opening the doors of the moving cars, hanging out and waving their hands in the air.

The arrested men have been identified as Narendra Bisht and Rohit Tiwari, residents of Rampur Road, Pankaj Rawat of Friends Colony and Aman Kapoor, a resident of Bareilly Road.

The cars have been seized. PTI COR ALM RC